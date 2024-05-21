Cody Rhodes Teases Getting A Classic Wrestling Manager

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio (per Fightful), WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes discussed potentially getting a manager in WWE.

Rhodes, who defends his title against Logan Paul this Saturday at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE, recalled having Arn Anderson as his manager in AEW.

“One of the reasons I liked having Arn Anderson around me, was the same reason I would have loved to have my dad [Dusty Rhodes] around me. I’ll tell you I’m lucky, and I’ll tell you how hard I work and how grateful I am, and that is true, but it was nice to have a guy over my shoulder to say we’re not apologizing for greatness or mediocrity loves company, and we’re not joining that company. It was nice to have that voice in your ear. It was something I missed when Logan and I were doing this contract signing, to see him flanked by so many people. Maybe I’m looking for the classic wrestling manager to join me on this title reign. I don’t know who that is or what that is. It just felt like I wouldn’t mind someone to holler that stuff,” he said.