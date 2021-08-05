wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Teases Retirement After AEW Dynamite Loss, Attacked By Malakai Black
Malakai Black got a big win in his first AEW match by beating Cody Rhodes, then attacked Rhodes when he teased retiring. Tonight’s show saw Black defeat Rhodes in short order in the main event, getting the win with a Black Mass in just under five minutes.
After the match, Black left and Cody talked about his legacy and how AEW has become more than just an alternative, they’re the competition. He teased the idea of retiring and thanked the fans before taking off a boot, at which time Black appeared again and hit Rhodes with a crutch. He picked up the boot and held it as the show went to black.
You can see highlights from the match and segment below:
.@dailysplace becomes #TheHouseOfBlack! #MalakaiBlack (@TommyEnd) makes his #AEW in-ring debut against @CodyRhodes NEXT!
Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/ayCfQ65zu3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021
A sudden #MalakaiBlack kick sends @Cody FLYING off the top through a table!
Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch the MAIN EVENT #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/31qx5mjx62
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021
WOW! #MalakaiBlack just bulldozed through @CodyRhodes!
Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/xPikyOtvaA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021
Has #MalakaiBlack retired @CodyRhodes??? pic.twitter.com/FKH2Vqr8uC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021
