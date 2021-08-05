Cody Rhodes Teases Retirement After AEW Dynamite Loss, Attacked By Malakai Black

Malakai Black got a big win in his first AEW match by beating Cody Rhodes, then attacked Rhodes when he teased retiring. Tonight’s show saw Black defeat Rhodes in short order in the main event, getting the win with a Black Mass in just under five minutes.

After the match, Black left and Cody talked about his legacy and how AEW has become more than just an alternative, they’re the competition. He teased the idea of retiring and thanked the fans before taking off a boot, at which time Black appeared again and hit Rhodes with a crutch. He picked up the boot and held it as the show went to black.

You can see highlights from the match and segment below: