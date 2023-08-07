Cody Rhodes Teases A Possible Return to Being the Elite

In an interview with Fightful, Cody Rhodes spoke about why he stopped appearing on Being the Elite and teased a return in the future. Technically the web series is owned by the Young Bucks, and not AEW, so it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility. His appearances on the show stopped shorty after AEW started.

He said: “I don’t even remember. I think the workload for me was a problem. I was really proud of the Exorcism of Cody Rhodes and pretty much everything I had done on there, but I treated that the same way I treated SummerSlam. I was very committed, very all in, and with the job that I had and the other job I had, I think I fell out of the normal cast. Plus, the cast changed. I want to say my last appearance was the drone funeral. I loved that. I thought that was a good way to go out. You never know, that’s a show that’s everywhere. I could make a cameo, I could make a return. There is a lot of fun that was had there, for sure.“