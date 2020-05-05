Cody Rhodes Teases ‘Surprises’ for Tomorrow’s Dynamite

– Cody Rhodes hyped up tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite on Twitter earlier today. Tomorrow’s show will be a live broadcast on TNT after AEW held taped shows for several weeks. Additionally, Cody Rhodes teased that tomorrow’s show will feature “some surprises.” You can check out his tweet below.

AEW Dynamite will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday, May 6. It will be closed to the general public. The show will be broadcast live on TNT. Here’s the lineup:

* Street Fight: Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

* Jon Moxley vs. Kazarian

* Cody vs. Joey Janela

* Lance Archer vs. QT Marshall

* MJF returns

* JR returns to commentary