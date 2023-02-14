wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Tells Sami Zayn To Finish His Story On WWE Raw
February 14, 2023 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes wants Sami Zayn to finish his story at Elimination Chamber, and told him so on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Cody come to the ring after Zayn called him out, and cut a promo in which he said he believes Zayn can beat Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.
Rhodes told Zayn that he’s planning on finishing his story at WrestleMania and that Zayn needs to finish his at Elimination Chamber by beating Reigns. Zayn said that he believes he can beat Reigns but doesn’t know that it will happen, to which Rhodes said that the fans know it can. He said that he didn’t want to see Zayn at Raw next week, because he wants to see Zayn at WrestleMania.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Comments On Jerry Lawler’s Stroke, Says He’ll ‘Pull Down That Strap Again’
- Seth Rollins Feels “Slighted” By WrestleMania Booking Decisions
- Jeff Jarrett Says AEW Will Roll Out Live Events At A Slow Pace To Start
- Kevin Sullivan Recalls Haku Shaking Off Being Hit With a Cinder Block Thrown From a Roof