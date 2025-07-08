Cody Rhodes Thanks Fans For ‘Riding With’ Him In Social Media Post

Cody Rhodes took to social media on Tuesday to express his appreciation to his fans for “riding with him” through his ups and downs. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday to thank fans for coming with him on his journey, saying he’s excited for what’s to come.

Rhodes wrote:

“Don’t flinch. Thank you all for riding with me all this time. Love you for it. Excited for what we do next.”

Rhodes will battle John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam on August 2nd and 3rd, trying to get back the title he lost to Cena at WrestleMania 41.