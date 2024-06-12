wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Thanks NXT Following Last Night’s Appearance

June 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Trick Williams Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE champion Cody Rhodes appeared on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, interacting with several of the show’s stars. In a post on Twitter, Rhodes thanked the brand and the roster for his time there.

He wrote: “Like I said. There’s a “magic” at @WWENXT and I wanted some of it. Thank you to the locker room and @USANetwork for having me!

