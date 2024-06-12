wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Thanks NXT Following Last Night’s Appearance
As previously reported, WWE champion Cody Rhodes appeared on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, interacting with several of the show’s stars. In a post on Twitter, Rhodes thanked the brand and the roster for his time there.
He wrote: “Like I said. There’s a “magic” at @WWENXT and I wanted some of it. Thank you to the locker room and @USANetwork for having me!”
