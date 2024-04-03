Cody Rhodes Comments On The Rock Involving His Mother In Their Feud, Reveals Her Reaction

The Rock has been mentioning ‘Mama Rhodes’ during his feud with Cody Rhodes, and Cody recently shared her reaction to it. In an interview with Today, Rhodes spoke about Rock bring his mother into their feud and how he feels about it.

He said: “You know it’s gotten somewhere when you’re bringing the moms. My mom told me she was gonna bring her bear spray. I had to let her know you can’t bring that into the stadium. My mom hasn’t been part of wrestling. She married my dad when he was at the height of his fame with the industry. She’s seen all this. I don’t think Rock knows this, and I ain’t gonna be the one to tell him. My mom’s usually asleep when the show’s on. So she’s coming into WrestleMania week Philadelphia probably with everyone wondering what she’s gonna do. Who knows? She’s the best, she’s seen it all. She’s perfect, she’ll be there in the front row. Rock ain’t getting nowhere near her, and if I could say anything about The Rock’s mom, lovely lady.”