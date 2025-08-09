Cody Rhodes Thinks Jacob Fatu Is a ‘Special’ Talent

– During a recent chat with country music star Jelly Roll on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had high praise for fellow WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu, praising the former United States Champion as “really special.”

Cody Rhodes said regarding Jacob Fatu (via Fightful), “I met him at All Pro Wrestling in San Francisco. I knew right away who he was and we started Uce’n each other. I had been around Jimmy and Jey throughout my whole first run with WWE. Jacob is really special.” He continued, “He feels like a little baby here and I want to make sure everything is right. He’s special. I know everyone here is incredibly impressed with Jacob, too. When something good happens for him, all of us are like, ‘Awesome.'”

At last weekend’s WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 2, Jacob Fatu was unsuccessfull in his attempt to regain the WWE US Title from Solo Sikoa. Sikoa retained the title, beating Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage Match.