wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Thinks Social Media Has Made Wrestling Better
May 31, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW EVP and TNT champion Cody Rhodes answered a fan question earlier today via his Twitter account asking if social media has made the wrestling business better or worse. Cody stated that it’s made the business better.
“BETTER. Whole brands have been built. The negative is that we are the Guinea pig generation to it, and most folks can’t quantify it’s actually penetration. 10 people tweeting 10,000 times versus 10,000 people. Debates are different online as well(as reason and logic < clapbacks)" You can view his tweet on the subject below. https://twitter.com/CodyRhodes/status/1267105527605211136
More Trending Stories
- Mustafa Ali Lashes Out At People Who Think He Can’t Cut A Promo
- WWE Reportedly Filmed Two Major Matches at This Week’s TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
- Matt Hardy & His Wife Possibly Respond to Jeff Hardy Segment, Matt Praises Tony Khan for AEW’s ‘Positive’ & ‘Supportive Environment’
- The Undertaker Discusses Hulk Hogan Faking Neck Injury at WWE Survivor Series 1991, Confronting Hogan Backstage, How Hogan Responded