Cody Rhodes Thinks There Is A Lingering Tension With The Rock

Undisputed WWE Champion recently did an interview with The Flagrant podcast (per Fightful), where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Rhodes discussed the lingering tension that he has with The Rock. Here are the highlights:

On The Rock: “In his defense, I think Rock has become so busy, his output is incredible. I don’t think he knew so much about the current landscape. He knows the company backward and forwards; the show is called SmackDown because he said that word. He set the table for everybody, but I don’t think he was always keeping an eye on the table. I think over the course of that week, and I could be wrong, I’m so glad that he did see, ‘Okay, it’s bigger.”

On whether he has beef with Rock: “No, just when a situation like that happens and it’s very real, the fans have made a choice. It’s very real. I think there is a lingering tension, perhaps. I universally love him. I grew up a Rock fan. We have yet to debrief on WrestleMania and what happened. I bet his story is a little different. Maybe some bad advice came or maybe he didn’t get good knowledge of, ‘Here is the current layout and who is sitting at that table.’ I’d love that, if one day we could have this debrief. I never want to do anything in secret or behind the scenes. Truth is, when that happened, you start thinking, ‘What if I told such and such this story.’ No, you can’t. I got very defensive.”