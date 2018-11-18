WWE News: Cody Rhodes Shares His Thoughts on WarGames Match, Nita Strauss Thinks Becky Lynch Needs a Theme Song, and Aleister Black Sends a Warning

– Cody Rhodes shared a tweet last night on the main event WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2. He noted he was proud of his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, and praised the participants as “exceptional athletes.” You can check out his tweet below.

So proud of Dad. Tonight a group of exceptional atheletes entertained a full house in Los Angeles, in a match inspired by his vision. So glad people enjoyed it. It feels cool being one of those out there that rememeber. #NXTTakeOver — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 18, 2018

– WWE spoke with musician Nita Strauss backstage at last night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 event. She created the theme song for last night’s event, “Mariana Trench.” Her new album, Controlled Chaos, was also recently released. You can check out her new interview video from last night’s NXT event in the player below.

Nita Strauss noted that she thinks Becky Lynch needs a new theme song and that WWE has her number if they want her to make one for her. She stated, “Am I the only one that thinks Becky Lynch needs a new theme song? I mean, come on. They’ve got my number. If by any chance, anyone agrees with me that Becky Lynch could use a new theme song, I’m available.”

You can also find 411’s live results and coverage for the event RIGHT HERE.

– Aleister Black wrote the following warning after his victory over Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2. You can check out his tweets below.