Various News: Throne Destroyed by Cody Rhodes on Display at Starrcast, The Miz in Bud Light Ad, Scott Stanford Celebrates Birthday
– 411mania’s own Joseph Lee is currently on hand in Chicago for Starrcast III and AEW All Out weekend. If you’ll remember at AEW Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes destroyed a throne before his match against Dustin Rhodes. The throne was evocative of one Triple H once used for an entrance at WrestleMania. Well, that throne is currently on display at the Hyatt Regency where Starrcast III is currently being held. It appeared that the moment was Cody Rhodes taking a direct shot at Triple H.
You can check out an image of the wrecked throne display below. AEW All Out is set for tomorrow, August 31 at the Sears Centre Arena. 411mania will be on hand to provide live onsite coverage from the event.
– WWE Superstar The Miz shared a video of a new Bud Light commercial he’s in. You can check out that video below.
– WWE’s Scott Stanford celebrates his birthday today. He turns 53 years old.
