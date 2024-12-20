wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes & Title Changes On WWE Playlist, Top 10 NXT Moments, New Vault Matches
December 20, 2024
– The latest episodes of WWE Playlist look at Cody Rhodes’ 2024 and the year’s title changes. You can see the episodes below:
– WWE posted this week’s Top 10 NXT moments:
– The WWE Vault YouTube account has posted several new matches and the full “WWE Hottest Matches” home video release:
