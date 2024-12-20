wrestling / News

WWE News: Cody Rhodes & Title Changes On WWE Playlist, Top 10 NXT Moments, New Vault Matches

December 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Cody Rhodes 8-16-24, WWE Road to Bash in Berlin Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episodes of WWE Playlist look at Cody Rhodes’ 2024 and the year’s title changes. You can see the episodes below:

– WWE posted this week’s Top 10 NXT moments:

– The WWE Vault YouTube account has posted several new matches and the full “WWE Hottest Matches” home video release:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, WWE NXT, WWE Playlist, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading