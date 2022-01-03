Cody Rhodes To Defend TNT Title Against Sammy Guevara At AEW Battle Of The Belts

The TNT title match is officially set for AEW Battle of the Belts on Saturday, as Cody Rhodes will defend his newly-won championship in a rmeatch against former champion Sammy Guevara.

Rhodes defeated Guevara for the TNT title on the Christmas edition of AEW Rampage.

Also announced for the one-hour AEW Battle of the Belts special is Britt Baker defending the AEW Womens title against Riho.

You can view the TNT title announcement below.