wrestling
Cody Rhodes To Defend TNT Title Against Sammy Guevara At AEW Battle Of The Belts
The TNT title match is officially set for AEW Battle of the Belts on Saturday, as Cody Rhodes will defend his newly-won championship in a rmeatch against former champion Sammy Guevara.
Rhodes defeated Guevara for the TNT title on the Christmas edition of AEW Rampage.
Also announced for the one-hour AEW Battle of the Belts special is Britt Baker defending the AEW Womens title against Riho.
You can view the TNT title announcement below.
After #CodyRhodes became 3x TNT Champ vs @sammyguevara Christmas night, the #SpanishGod made a New Year’s resolution to regain the Title. This Saturday LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pmCT on TNT at the inaugural Battle of the Belts, the rematch: TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends vs Sammy Guevara! pic.twitter.com/wb5eabXCHt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Last Week’s WWE Raw Being Shorthanded, Using ‘Skeleton Crew’
- Ric Flair Takes Exception to Editorial Naming Chris Jericho as the ‘GOAT of Pro Wrestling’
- Scarlett Bordeaux Puts Temporary Stop on Custom Requests for OnlyFans Due to Massive Outpouring
- Former WWE Writer Recalls Hardcore Holly Pitching Himself To Win World Title