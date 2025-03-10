wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes To Appear On Tonight’s WWE Raw
March 10, 2025 | Posted by
WWE had Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announce on Twitter that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will appear on tonight’s Raw.
Pearce also confirmed newly crowned Women’s Champion IYO SKY will be on the show. Here is the updated card:
* Steel Cage Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
* Tornado Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods
* Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller
* AJ Styles calls out Logan Paul
* Cody Rhodes and IYO SKY to appear
