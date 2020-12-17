Cody Rhodes To Be Part Of Snoop Dogg’s Virtual New Year’s Eve Event

Variety reports that Snoop Dogg is set to host a virtual New Year’s Eve celebration which will feature his fellow Go Big Show cast members, including Cody Rhodes. The event will be livestreamed from ‘Snoop’s Compound’ on December 31, starting at 11 PM ET. In addition to Snoop and Cody, it will also feature Bert Kreischer, Rosario Dawson and Jennifer Nettles. There will be music from DJ Cassidy, DJ Battlecat and Fredwreck, as well as a sword-swallowing stunt from Go Big Show contestant Andrew Stanton.

Production for the special will follow the Los Angeles County COVID-19 health and safety guideliens. TBS will also make a donation to the Snoop Youth Football League.

Snoop said: “I’m ready to get it crackin’ with my friends from the ‘Go-Big Show’ and TBS for a New Year’s Eve get together to break in 2021. One thing’s for certain and two thing’s for sure, there ain’t no New Year’s Eve party like a Snoop Dogg party!“