Cody Rhodes To Be The Guest For The Latest Broken Skull Sessions

April 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will be the guest for the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The episode airs next Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Broken Skull Sessions, Cody Rhodes

