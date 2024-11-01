Cody Rhodes Thinks Tom Aspinall Would Be a Great Fit For Wrestling

Cody Rhodes believes that interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall would fit great within the world of pro wrestling. Aspinall appeared in a segment with Rhodes and Gunther at WWE’s live event in Manchester earlier this month, and Rhodes spoke about the segment in his interview with The Schmo. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On Aspinall appearing in the segment: “I love the fact that he was a wrestling fan himself. . When you sit backstage and meet everybody and talking about, ‘We might go out and we might do this.’ You never know if they get in that ring and they’re just going to go HAM. The last thing on earth you would want is the Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion decided to go HAM on what you’re doing in the ring. I was very excited that he was just happy to be there and wanted to climb up on the ropes and see all the people. It was really cool from a TKO perspective with the parent company with UFC and WWE to get that photo with myself, Tom, and Gunther all in there. It was a special moment,” Rhodes said.

On how Aspinall would far in the ring: “He is what we’d call Meat and Potatoes. Meat and Potatoes is a lot of slugging it out. A lot of big forearms to the back, a lot of chops, not leaving your feet much. When you’re as big as he is and as athletic as he is, he’s really going to fill that big man spot for pro wrestling. If he was to step in at any point, it would fit like a glove.”