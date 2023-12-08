wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes To Appear on Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

December 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will appear on tonight’s Tribute to the Troops edition of Smackdown on FOX. Rhodes is a RAW superstar, and it was not stated why he is on Smackdown. Here’s the updated lineup:

* United States Title Tournament: Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar
* United States Title Tournament: Karrion Kross vs. Bobby Lashley
* Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa
* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
* CM Punk returns
* Cody Rhodes to appear

