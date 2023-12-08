Cody Rhodes To Appear on Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will appear on tonight’s Tribute to the Troops edition of Smackdown on FOX. Rhodes is a RAW superstar, and it was not stated why he is on Smackdown. Here’s the updated lineup:

* United States Title Tournament: Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar

* United States Title Tournament: Karrion Kross vs. Bobby Lashley

* Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* CM Punk returns

* Cody Rhodes to appear