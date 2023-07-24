wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Says Tonight’s Raw Is Biggest Crowd For the Show in Tampa History
July 24, 2023 | Posted by
Raw takes place in Tampa, Florida tonight and Cody Rhodes says its the biggest Raw crowd in the show’s history. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account to hype tonight’s show, writing:
“Biggest #WWERaw crowd in Tampa history! We are prepping
Weight-belts and auto mats and all kinds of goods at the stands tonight
Ybor
8/7c on @USANetwork”
Rhodes is set to respond to Brock Lesnar’s assault on him last week on tonight’s show.
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 24, 2023
