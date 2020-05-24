Cody Rhodes & Tony Khan Discuss AEW Double or Nothing, Obligation to Make Fans Happy, Pulling off the Stadium Stampede

– ESPN’s Marc Raimondi did a post-show report on last night’s AEW Double or Nothing event, where both EVP Cody Rhodes and company president Tony Khan spoke about last night’s event. The event was closed to the general public and held last night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Meanwhile, the main event Stadium Stampede match was held at the Jaguars’ TIAA Bank Field.

Following the event, Cody Rhodes was speaking to Frankie Kazarian backstage on AEW’s first pay-per-view event during the coronavirus pandemic, “This is the time that wrestling is going to forget, but they’re not going to forget what we did tonight.”

The main event Stadium Stampede match was pre-taped and utilized various stunts throughout the brawl. Tony Khan addressed the finish, which saw Kenny Omega hit Sammy Guevara with a One-Winged Angel through a rigged setup that appeared to be over 15 feet high. Khan stated, “It would have been very difficult if it wasn’t a cinematic [taped] match to do something like that. We did a lot to make it safe, but … only two of the greatest wrestlers in the world could have pulled that off.”

During a virtual media scrum, Khan added on the match becoming a potential signature matchup for AEW, “I hope the Stadium Stampede can be a signature here in AEW and something people will always remember. You know when a band puts together a song and everyone has a part? I think that was it.”

Special guests who were in attendance last night included American Top Team owner Dan Lambert and former UFC fighter and champion Vitor Belfort. Belfort is currently signed with MMA promotion ONE Championship, which is also signed to a broadcast deal with Turner Sports like AEW. Belfort commented on why he was at the event, “Always a reason. Life without a reason means you are dead. I am full of life. The phenom is ready.”

Cody Rhodes also spoke on the challenges of this era of wrestling during the coronavirus pandemic for AEW. He stated, “It’s been one of the most challenging times as a performer and competitor ever. I scarily have gotten used to the no fans and I don’t like that. I want to get back into arenas, I want to get back with fans.”

Cody continued that he was very happy with last night’s show and the obligation AEW feels to make the fans happy, stating, “We’re obligated. I’m obligated. It’s my literal job to make you happy. I’m very happy with tonight.”

