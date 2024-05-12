Cody Rhodes Reportedly Hits Top 10 In Fanatics Overall Sellers List

Cody Rhodes’ merchandise is selling very well, with the star reportedly hitting the top 10 overall list for Fanatics. Fightful Select reports that Fanatics’ internal list had the WWE star in the top 10 across all sports and items that the merchandise company sells.

The report notes that Undertaker also recently did a signing for Fanatics, and that WWE has been interested in new licensers for T-Shirt vendors in addition to Fanatics.