Cody Rhodes Says Top WWE Brass Reached Out To Him During Recovery

Cody Rhodes was absent from WWE for a number of months in 2022 after suffering a torn pectoral during his rivalry with Seth Rollins. According to an interview Rhodes gave to The Daily Mail, both Triple H and Vince McMahon kept a line of communication open with him during the recovery process. Rhodes indicated that from his viewpoint, McMahon’s initial departure from WWE went fairly smoothly. You can read a highlight from the interview below.

On the communication he received from WWE during recovery: “One of the really nice things was the amount of communication. It’s already a downtrodden, melancholy situation when you’re injured and you’re on your couch. This happened very quickly, I’m not really up and moving and I’m not hitting the weights, I’m not in that process of getting near coming back. At the time when the transition happened, I wasn’t even close to coming back and I was communicated with every step of the way. I was communicated with by Vince and by Triple H. That was very nice. I was never left in the dark on anything and obviously, these are different visions, they change. My transaction needs to be simple. I don’t need to be caught up in whatever is happening behind the scenes. Those stories can be fun but I need my story on the screen to be the more important story. For that to happen I need to be at the very best. Best as a superstar, best as a wrestler because then the other stuff will come. You won’t have to worry about does he like me, does she like me, do they like me. It’s the best I could be, was the best I could be. I did not notice any elements of the transition that were chaotic, everyone communicated with me and as a wrestler in his prime and also a veteran wrestler that makes you feel very wanted and very needed. It filled me up and gave me confidence in my rehab.”