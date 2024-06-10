Cody Rhodes Says Touring With WWE Championship Feels Good

In an interview with WHAS11 (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes spoke about honoring his promises as WWE Champion and taking the belt to various towns for shows. Roman Reigns didn’t make as many appearances when he was on television, something Rhodes said he wants to do the opposite.

He said: “One of the things that I really love is the fact that I am able to go city to city with the WWE Championship, the champion prior to myself and the man I defeated, Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief, was not on every city. He wasn’t making it to every show. I’ve had the opportunity to be able to bring it. For a year, I felt like I was the champion without the belt. I was everywhere, promising them, ‘I’m going to bring you the WWE Championship.’ It feels good when you can fulfill your promise and go back to these places and bring [the WWE Title].”