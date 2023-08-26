Cody Rhodes Memorializes Terry Funk During Promo On WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes took to the ring to honor the late, great Terry Funk on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The WWE star spoke in the ring about Funk, who passed away earlier this week. Funk had a legendary rivalry with Dusty Rhodes in the 1970s and 1980s, and Cody talked about his memories of both Funk and Bray Wyatt, talking about how Funk had his history with Dusty and how he himself was Wyatt’s pro in the first season of NXT.

Cody talked how he traveled with his dad at 11 years old and heard Funk call Dusty an “egg sucking dog” at an airport. He says that both Funk and Wyatt were “cowboys in the best ways” and talked up Funk’s accolades, noting that Funk gave the rub to an entire company in ECW as opposed to a few people. A highlight package was shown for Funk, after which Rhodes talked more about Punk’s passion before introducing a Terry Funk Hardcore Match between the Brawling Brutes and The Street Profits.

