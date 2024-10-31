Cody Rhodes Says He Tries To Be a Leader By Example In WWE

Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion and says that he tries to be a leader by example in the position. Rhodes appeared on Vegas Revealed and spoke with Dayna Roselli about winning the title at WrestleMania 40, noting that he’s enjoyed “leaning into” the leader aspect of the role.

“It’s crazy,” Rhodes said about winning the title (per Fightful). “It’s a dream come true. It’s all you ever wanted, and for me, it’s what I wanted my whole career, but there are elements of responsibility that came with it, that I’m not saying I wasn’t mature enough or I wasn’t ready for it, but it’s almost like you become a defacto member of the office. That’s been a little different for me.”

He continued, “One thing I love leaning into is the leadership element to it. The show really goes down based on what the WWE Champion is doing. For me, I like that. There are so many young talent coming up from NXT. I like trying to be a leader and I try to be a leader by example. Right now, WWE is in this incredibly prolific era. I’m very lucky to be along for the ride.”

Rhodes will face Gunther at WWE Crown Jewel for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship.