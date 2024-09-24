wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes, Triple H, Damian Priest & More React to Jey Uso’s WWE Intercontinental Title Win
Jey Uso is the new WWE Intercontinental Champion and Cody Rhodes, Triple H, Damian Priest and more took to social media to respond. As noted, Uso defeated Bron Breakker to win the title in the main event of Monday’s show. You can see reactions from several WWE stars on social media below:
https://t.co/QCCoMW093u pic.twitter.com/Ae5n0HHhD8
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 24, 2024
The embodiment of hard work paying off is “Main Event” Jey @WWEUsos. An all-time great in the tag team division, and now has won one of the most historic championships in our business.
Congratulations, Jey…YEET!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/znGKhNvDDg
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 24, 2024
Very deserved. Proud and excited for you. Congratulations Uce! #yeepa! #yeet #AndNew https://t.co/e84QsrmhUo
— Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) September 24, 2024
Everyone in that building will remember this night and feeling forever! Congratulations Jey!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/XpcKolFMuR
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 24, 2024
14 years… He DESERVED this! Take yo moment Uce! https://t.co/qY9kAByiDs
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 24, 2024
JEEEYYYY! YEEEEEEET!
— Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) September 24, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Is Surprised By WBD Not Having Exclusivity In Its New Reported AEW Deal
- Paul Wight Reveals How Sting Once Helped Him Deal With a Rib by Hulk Hogan in WCW
- Jake Roberts Recalls Ultimate Warrior Apologizing to Him at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Ted DiBiase Explains Who Was the Bigger Star Between Undertaker & Sting