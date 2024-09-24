wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes, Triple H, Damian Priest & More React to Jey Uso’s WWE Intercontinental Title Win

September 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Jey Uso IC 9-23-24 Image Credit: WWE

Jey Uso is the new WWE Intercontinental Champion and Cody Rhodes, Triple H, Damian Priest and more took to social media to respond. As noted, Uso defeated Bron Breakker to win the title in the main event of Monday’s show. You can see reactions from several WWE stars on social media below:

