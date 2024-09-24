Cody Rhodes, Triple H, Damian Priest & More React to Jey Uso’s WWE Intercontinental Title Win

Jey Uso is the new WWE Intercontinental Champion and Cody Rhodes, Triple H, Damian Priest and more took to social media to respond. As noted, Uso defeated Bron Breakker to win the title in the main event of Monday’s show. You can see reactions from several WWE stars on social media below:

The embodiment of hard work paying off is “Main Event” Jey @WWEUsos. An all-time great in the tag team division, and now has won one of the most historic championships in our business. Congratulations, Jey…YEET!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/znGKhNvDDg — Triple H (@TripleH) September 24, 2024

Everyone in that building will remember this night and feeling forever! Congratulations Jey!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/XpcKolFMuR — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 24, 2024

14 years… He DESERVED this! Take yo moment Uce! https://t.co/qY9kAByiDs — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 24, 2024