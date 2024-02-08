WWE News: Cody Rhodes Has Made His Decision, Triple H Arrives In Las Vegas, Superstars Who Went Face-to-Face With The Rock

– In a post on his Instagram Story, Cody Rhodes announced that he has made his decision about who he will challenge at Wrestlemania 40. He seemingly did that on Smackdown, when he said it wouldn’t be Roman Reigns. However, he never officially picked Seth Rollins on Monday’s RAW, either. Rhodes is set to appear at tonight’s Wrestlemania 40 press conference in Las Vegas.

– In a post on Instagram, Triple H noted that he has also arrived in Las Vegas. PWInsider notes that showing clips of superstars arriving for big events is something WWE is doing now to give their shows a more sports-like feel.

