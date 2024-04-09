Cody Rhodes Says He’ll Try His Best To Bring Back Winged Eagle Title

Cody Rhodes says that he’s going to do what he can to bring back the classic “Winged Eagle” WWE Championship design. Rhodes, who won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 night two, spoke on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday and said he’s hoping to bring back the classic title design.

“The side plates haven’t been changed yet,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “The Tribal Chief’s plates are still on there. A couple of things, we should just come out with it. This is what I got in the ring, so there is a level of specialness to this equity that has been put into it that I have a warm feeling about. I feel differently about it today.”

He added, “However, that said, I changed the title previously. I am not in charge of anything, I am no longer an EVP. I have no stroke other than the fact that I am the champion, but I just think it would be special, perhaps, to see a particular championship, one that I grew up on. That is the [crowd chants ‘Winged Eagle.’] Again, I’m not in charge of anything, Triple H is in charge of things, but you’re damn right, the Winged Eagle. If it doesn’t happen, don’t get mad at me. I’ll do what I did the last time. I’m going to try my best.”

Rhodes has since had his titleplates installed.