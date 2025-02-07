wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Said He Spent Two Days In Bed After Ladder Match at Royal Rumble

February 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

In a post to his Instagram story, Cody Rhodes said that he needed some time to recover after his ladder match at WWE Royal Rumble last Saturday.

He wrote: “2 days in bed essentially but feeling good and ready for Memphis! Also, since I got through it in one piece, I got to keep the best promise.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading