wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Said He Spent Two Days In Bed After Ladder Match at Royal Rumble
February 7, 2025 | Posted by
In a post to his Instagram story, Cody Rhodes said that he needed some time to recover after his ladder match at WWE Royal Rumble last Saturday.
He wrote: “2 days in bed essentially but feeling good and ready for Memphis! Also, since I got through it in one piece, I got to keep the best promise.”
Cody Rhodes says that after spending two days in bed following the Royal Rumble, he is ready for tonight's #SmackDown in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/Hab9z60uFk
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) February 7, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Potential Start Times for WrestleMania 41 & WWE NXT Stand & Deliver
- Backstage Notes From This Week’s AEW Dynamite, Samantha Irvin Reportedly in Attendance
- Chris Jericho Addresses AEW Situation With Britt Baker, Says He Hasn’t Heard About It Either Way
- Jeff Jarrett Addresses Criticism Of Him Wanting To Go After The AEW World Title