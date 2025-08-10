wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Reveals Which Two Matches He Shows His Wrestling Students
During his appearance on an episode of Hot Ones (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes revealed which two matches he shows his students at the Nightmare Factory, where he is a co-owner and coach. They include Sting vs. Ric Flair at the Great American Bash 1990 and Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect from Summerslam 1991.
He said: “We watch two and I actually have to kind of think. There’s so many you could use as a third. The first one we watch is Sting versus Ric Flair from The Great American Bash. Second one is we watch Bret Hart versus Mr. Perfect from SummerSlam. I might say WrestleMania 40, which I’m in. I went from being the guy who was away from there, trash talking it, started a whole another thing, and to come in, earn my place back, and then them say, ‘Hey, it’s all yours.’ Like literally, how? So it might be 40 [as a third watch].“