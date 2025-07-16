– During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed, WWE Superstar and former Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes discussed his WWE career since he made his return in 2022, run as champion, his history with Randy Orton, and their potential to have an extended program that could lead to a match at WrestleMania. Below are some highlights:

Cody Rhodes on his run as WWE Champion: “There’s two things that lingered with me in terms of being champion that I was very proud of. I was very proud that immediately, right after WrestleMania 40, we jumped right to this PLE in France in front of the greatest crowd wrestling may have ever seen. I shared the ring with AJ Styles, a wrestler’s wrestler, who is as good as it possibly gets–on any given day, AJ could be the number one wrestler for any company in the world.”

On his storyline with AJ Styles: “We told a story for that incredibly loud crowd, and I wanted to show that this run would be different. Traditionally, you’ll hear people say that it is hard to be a babyface champion. It’s hard to be a babyface in general. But I’ve been blessed to have this connection, especially this unique connection with our younger audience, which grows at a speed like no other. And something else I was really proud of is when the cameramen say, ‘Hey, Champ.’ Or Joe Tess says, ‘Hey, Champ.’ I’m proud of how my identity became that of the champion.”

On potential to have a WrestleMania-level program with Randy Orton: “I’m in the main event on Raw in this friend versus friend match against Jey Uso, and you hear people say that that is the hardest type of match, but I was incredibly proud at the reaction we got from the crowd; That was a moment. Randy and I have a lot of history. We could do a six-month program that leads to WrestleMania. There is a lot of meat on the bone. It was a different type of build here with the tournament, with a whole different set of stakes. I like the stakes of the tournament with the main event of SummerSlam on the line. I think we’ll get into our history down the road, too.”

On his run in WWE since his 2022 return: “This is uncharted and undiscovered in terms of what I envisioned for myself and WWE. For my time here, this is the cherry on top. It’s a really special time.”

Cody Rhodes gets another shot at his bitter rival, John Cena, for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The event takes place over August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.