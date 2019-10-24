Cody Rhodes Says His Big Announcement Will ‘Have to Wait for a Future Episode’

– As previously reported, AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes teased a big announcement ahead of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Yesterday, he wrote on his Twitter account, “I’m looking forward to tonight for many reasons, one being I get the opportunity to share some bigs news about my career and it’s future. Sometimes the right thing to do, isn’t the easiest thing to say.” During Dynamite, Rhodes came out for an interview with Tony Schiavone to talk about his announcement, but he was interrupted by Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle. The announcement never came. Earlier today, Rhodes commented on the status of his announcement on his Twitter account.

Cody Rhodes wrote in response to a fan asking about his announcement, “It’s not exactly time sensitive, so it’ll have to wait for a future episode. Apologies. Uninterrupted.” Well, it looks like fans will have to wait a while longer for Cody’s big announcement. You can check out his tweets on the subject below.

