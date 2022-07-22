Cody Rhodes Gives Update On Injury Status At WWE Mattel San Diego Comic-Con Panel

Cody Rhodes was at the WWE Mattel San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday and gave fans an update on his injury status. The WWE star appeared at the panel along with Ciampa, Zelina Vega, and Sam Roberts and was asked during the Q&A panel about his health status after he underwent surgery to repair the pectoral tendon he tore before his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. You can check out some highlights from his comments below, per Chris Phelan for USA Network:

On how he’s doing: “I’m… okay. [My doctor] said he’s not going to give me a timeline because he’s afraid I’m going to jump it. [grins] So I’m going to try to jump it.”

On still being a long way out from a return: “I couldn’t win an arm wrestling contest right now.”

On fans wanting him to return at the Royal Rumble: “You never know. We’ll see.”

As noted, the Undertaker also made a surprise appearance at the panel.