Cody Rhodes, US Title #1 Contenders Tournament Set For WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced Cody Rhodes and a United States Championship #1 contenders tournament for tonight’s Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Rhodes will be appearing at tonight’s show, while Nick Aldis announced the tournament to crown Shinsuke Nakamura’s next opponent for the US Title. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar, Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman, and Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa will take place on tonight’s show, with the winners competing in a triple threat match to determine the #1 contender.

The updated card for tonight’s show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* WWE United States Title Contenders Tournament Match: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

* WWE United States Title Contenders Tournament Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman

* WWE United States Title Contenders Tournament Match: Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa

* WWE United States Title Contenders Finals: Competitors TBD

* Chelsea Green vs. TBA

* Cody Rhodes to appear

* Trish Stratus to appear