Cody Rhodes, US Title #1 Contenders Tournament Set For WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced Cody Rhodes and a United States Championship #1 contenders tournament for tonight’s Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Rhodes will be appearing at tonight’s show, while Nick Aldis announced the tournament to crown Shinsuke Nakamura’s next opponent for the US Title. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar, Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman, and Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa will take place on tonight’s show, with the winners competing in a triple threat match to determine the #1 contender.
The updated card for tonight’s show, which airs live on USA Network, is:
* WWE United States Title Contenders Tournament Match: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar
* WWE United States Title Contenders Tournament Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman
* WWE United States Title Contenders Tournament Match: Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa
* WWE United States Title Contenders Finals: Competitors TBD
* Chelsea Green vs. TBA
* Cody Rhodes to appear
* Trish Stratus to appear
Decisions, decisions, decisions…
Just one night before he gives an answer to @TheRock at #WWEChamber, @CodyRhodes will be live on #SmackDown TONIGHT!
📺 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/HY7YILyBZB
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2025
🚨 🚨 🚨 @RealNickAldis has some HUGE news regarding the United States Championship picture, and how TONIGHT on #SmackDown, we will find ourselves a definitive No. 1 Contender to @ShinsukeN's title!
📺 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/0wsD6c7fau
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2025
