Cody Rhodes Says He Used to Dream of Having the Current Run He’s On in WWE

November 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Crown Jewel, Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

– Fresh off a win over Damian Priest yesterday at WWE Crown Jewel, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is very much enjoying his current WWE run. He wrote earlier on his X account (formerly Twitter), “The run we’ve been on, I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid. Thank you guys so much. Can’t wait for #WWERaw”

Cody Rhodes has won his last four premium live event matches, beating Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank, Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, winning the Undisputed Tag Team Titles from The Judgment Day at Fastlane, and beating Damian Priest last night at Crown Jewel.

