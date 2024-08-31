Cody Rhodes Comments on Vince McMahon Documentary, Explains Locker Room ‘Silence’ On Issues

During the post show press conference following WWE Bash in Berlin, Cody Rhodes was asked about the upcoming Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix and mentioned he might watch it. He noted that the locker room is interested in moving forward and not necessarily actively being silent on the allegations against McMahon. McMahon was accused of sex trafficking, rape and other things by former staffer Janel Grant.

Rhodes said: “In terms of, am I going to watch it? Not to sound cheeky by any means. I am deep in a Game of Thrones re-watch. That is a hell of a commitment. I think there is a bit of misinformation in terms of WWE has no involvement in this documentary, as far as I know. I would imagine I would get around to seeing it. In terms of the more serious and the meat of your question, the locker room being quiet or silent. I don’t think that’s a matter of belief versus non-belief. I think, strictly speaking, we want to be doing what we were doing out there. The focus and attention that it takes to have a great story and have a great match, and do that every single night, has left most of us to where we’re finding the information out just as you are. That includes the resolution of this information. In terms of what happened, how it happened, and how justice comes about. Whatever it might be. I wouldn’t look at it as an active attempt from the locker room to be silent. We are just doing what we do day-to-day WWE business.”

When asked directly about Grant’s accusations, Rhodes replied: “I don’t know enough about the information to give a good enough answer. I’m sorry.“