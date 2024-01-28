Cody Rhodes Discusses Vince McMahon Allegations, How To Prevent Something Like That In The Future

Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night, making him one of only four wrestlers to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches. During the post-show press conference, he was asked about the allegations against Vince McMahon that surfaced this week. He noted that TKO took immediate action, and noted that the current WWE locker room is like a family and very team based, and he hopes they can all hold each other accountable as a way to prevent something like that from happening again. Highlights from his comments are below.

On his reaction to the Vince McMahon allegations: “I know as far as the news is concerned, we were finding it out, reading the same things that you guys were reading. As you said, a dark cloud, certainly. As far as TKO, Nick Khan, and the board, clearly took it very seriously, acted immediately.

On how WWE can prevent something like the Vince McMahon situation from happening again: “Looking at the future, I don’t know the answer to that, and I think somewhere there is really a basic tenant of, this crew, more than ever, from a roster standpoint, is very family, never seem anything like this. Most of the time, wrestling locker rooms, fighting, talking trash about each other, making fun of each other, sandbagging each other in the ring, all that nonsense. This team is very team based. And perhaps that’s the ingredient, everyone looking out for everyone, being accountable. And I know, for me, as a performer, a competitor, I’ve been through dark periods in our industry before and it might sound cheesy but it’s very reinforcing if you’re in my position that it’s a time when, hey, we got 50,000 people out here, I want to give them something else from this weekend that isn’t a terrible situation, terrible news, and I think we were able to do that and obviously as more news comes out, we’ll be seeing it just like you do.”

