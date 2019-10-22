Cody Rhodes Says Vince Russo’s Success in 1990s Is Not Applicable to AEW Today

– As previously reported, AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes responded to a Twitter user who commented on Vince Russo saying on his podcast that ratings will eventually force the AEW product to change. Initially, the fan wrote, “We need a product that appeals to the masses, not the marks.” Cody responded saying TNT is happy with the ratings and said AEW Dynamite surpassed the network’s projections. Earlier today, Cody had another follow-up to the fan who responded to his earlier tweet.

Yesterday, Cody stated on AEW, “This is the era of cord cutting, simulcast and dvr bumps. We are proud of how incredible the numbers have been and know we need to work hard now more than ever.” Today, Twitter user Chris Lonas wrote, “Only wrestling fans say this. Did millions of Walking Dead and South Park fans start watching on their phones? No they lost interest. Ratings for NFL, NBA and MLB are as high as ever. But when wrestling loses viewers you all come up with every lame excuse you can think of.”

Cody Rhodes then tweeted out today, “Y’all can untag me friend. VR had great success in the 90s. None of this is really applicable to our brand today and this product. As fun as it is to keep moving the goal post, we keep scoring. Fans demanded this alternative and we were the lucky ones able to deliver it.”