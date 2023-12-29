wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Reveals He Vomited Seconds Before Live Event Match
December 29, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes announced that before his match with Damian Priest at a WWE event in Montreal, Cody Rhodes vomited a lot.
He wrote: “Fun fact/and an overshare – I vomited what felt like half my body weight 30 seconds before my music hit ha. Thank you Montreal for lifting me up to be able to fight!”
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 29, 2023