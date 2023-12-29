wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Reveals He Vomited Seconds Before Live Event Match

December 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Cody Rhodes 11-20-23 Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes announced that before his match with Damian Priest at a WWE event in Montreal, Cody Rhodes vomited a lot.

He wrote: “Fun fact/and an overshare – I vomited what felt like half my body weight 30 seconds before my music hit ha. Thank you Montreal for lifting me up to be able to fight!

