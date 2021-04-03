wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow Street Fight Added to AEW The House Always Wins
– As noted, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will hold the company’s first-ever non-televised live event, The House Always Wins, on Friday, April 9 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW released a new video today, with Tony Schiavone announcing more details for next week’s event, including Cody Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow in a Street Fight.
You can check out the new special announcement video from AEW in the player below. Here’s the updated lineup for The House Always wins:
* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Battle Royale winner
* Duuuval Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow
* The Young Bucks &a Brandon Cutler vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)
* Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page
* Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa vs. Matt & Mike Sydal
* Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti, & Red Velvet vs. Allie, Nyla Rose, & Britt Baker
* Jade Cargill vs. TBD
* Jurassic Express & Dante Martin vs. The Pinnacle
* Eddie Kingston vs. Cezar Bononi
* Battle Royale for TNT Title shot: Lance Archer, Scorpio Sky, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, QT Marshall, Butcher, Blade, Dustin Rhodes, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, 10, & Colt Cabana
* Orange Cassidy vs. TBD
