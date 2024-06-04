– It looks like a WWE Undisputed Championship bout is in the works for this month’s WWE Clash at the Castle event in Glasgow, Scotland. Dave Meltzer reported on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will face off in a rematch at the upcoming overseas event.

Rhodes previously got the win over Styles in a title match at WWE Backlash France last month. Styles attacked Cody Rhodes last week on SmackDown setting up the potential rematch. It will likely be announced on this weekend’s edition of WWE SmackDown.

WWE Clash at the Castle is scheduled for Saturday, June 15. The event will be held at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.