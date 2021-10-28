Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a few matches, including Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo, for next week’s AEW Dynamite. The company has announced the following matches for the show, which takes place next Wednesday from Independence, Missouri:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

* AEW TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Match: Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter