Various News: Cody Rhodes vs. Kenny Omega Set For ROH Supercard of Honor XII, Nia Jax Calls Out Youtuber, Titus O’Neil On The Black Panther Movie Challenge

UPDATE: Ring of Honor has confirmed the match between Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega in a post on their official website.

They wrote: “At Night 2 of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s New Beginning in Sapporo, “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega was given all he had by “Switchblade” Jay White. After a back and forth battle, White emerged victorious and captured the IWGP United States Championship from Omega. It was, however, what happened after this bout that has the wrestling world buzzing!

Adam Page emerged to challenge White for his newly won championship, before Omega stepped between them to praise White’s effort and win. Nick Jackson, Marty Scurll, and Cody soon made their way ringside. Matt Jackson made his way ringside as tension built within Bullet Club. Matt Jackson, still clutching his back that he has been struggling with since Wrestle Kingdom, was pushed to the ground by Omega. Things seemed to settle, with it appearing Cody had become the peacemaker.

But as Cody held the ropes open for Omega to exit the ring as tension diffused, “The American Nightmare” acted fast and nailed a Cross Rhodes on Omega!

Cody and Omega have appeared to be on the same page when Cody joined Bullet Club in December 2016 but differences have recently begun to show on the popular web series Being The Elite. Fans have speculated that there has been jealousy between the leader of Bullet Club Omega and the man who has been christened as the leader of the American chapter of Bullet Club Cody.

Things have gotten so tense between the two that at Wrestle Kingdom, Cody took on Omega’s former Golden Lovers partner Kota Ibushi, with Ibushi winning. When Cody tried to extract revenge the next night at New Year Dash, Omega stopped Cody’s vicious attack as Cody tried to attack Ibushi with a chair! New Year Dash and New Beginning were manifestations of the symptoms that have been showing for months.

And at Supercard of Honor XII, ROHWrestling.com can confirm that the two will meet ONE ON ONE for the FIRST TIME! Bad blood has been boiling for months between these two and they will try to settle their differences in New Orleans! Who will emerge victorious? And more importantly, how will this schism affect Bullet Club? Join us in The Big Easy to find out!

Supercard of Honor XII will emanate from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA on Saturday April 7! Like last year’s history-making event, this event will feature high profile stars and very special matches for all of our fans around the world. At the time of announcement, we can confirm that stars from New Japan will take part in this event, and there will be the return of Festival of Honor, featuring all-day autograph signings, Q&A sessions with ROH stars, the Women of Honor Championship Tournament semi-final matches, and more!”

Original: – In the latest episode of Being the Elite, it was announced that Cody Rhodes will take on Kenny Omega at ROH Supercard of Honor XII. The event happens on April 7 in New Orleans during Wrestlemania weekend.

– Titus O’Neil spoke to The Tampa Bay Times about taking part in the Black Panther movie challenge fundraiser.

He said: “I’m 40 years old and I’ve never seen a Marvel character that looked like me, as an African-American male. This will be the first time I’ve seen a superhero on screen that looks like me and I want kids to not only be able to see superheroes on the screen but also to view themselves as superheroes. If they see that on screen, then maybe they can be the next doctor or lawyer or president, whatever they can be. This could be a great teaching moment if we can get them into theaters.”

– Nia Jax recently called out independent wrestler and Youtuber ‘Grim’ of Grim’s Toy Show Wrestling. He yelled out several rude comments about her weight while attending the Royal Rumble and got heavily criticized online for body shaming. He called her things like ‘Nia Fat’, ‘Battle Cow’ and ‘The Fat One.’

Grim toy shit can choke. Body shaming is not cool at all. pic.twitter.com/4Fonph6p5t — 💸💸 (@RIDEBLOODSNGUTS) February 1, 2018

Jax replied:

I’m guessing he wants attention @GrimsToyShow for his horrible behavior, making fun of my weight (which is completely unoriginal 🙄), but what gets me is that he’s shouting degrading things toward women in front of a young girl. Good job buddy https://t.co/7kfmJXaac0 — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) February 1, 2018

Grim later apologized but continue to bicker with fans on Twitter.

I’m so sorry @NiaJaxWWE I feel like a total piece of crap now. I hope you will accept my apology and I will remove that video. I’m a huge fan of all involved in the women’s and Men’s rumble, sometimes I get carried away “trying” to be “shocking” 😓😓 https://t.co/RZz4WGYQAg — Grim's Toy Show (@GrimsToyShow) February 1, 2018

Mad at me for fucking up, justifiable. But Telling me to kill myself is somehow not worse than fat jokes? Because I said a stupid joke it’s ok to tell me to committ suicide? https://t.co/AIpRN3KSwA — Grim's Toy Show (@GrimsToyShow) February 1, 2018