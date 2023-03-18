wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
March 18, 2023 | Posted by
During today’s episode of The Smackdown Lowdown, Cody Rhodes was confronted by Imperium during an interview. Ludwig Kaiser mocked Cody’s “heroic” win over GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble, before challenging him to a match. Cody accepted, and now the match will happen on next week’s Smackdown. The lineup for that show includes:
* Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight
