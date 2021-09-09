wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black Set For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam
September 8, 2021 | Posted by
The first match is official for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam later this month. AEW announced on tonight’s show that Cody Rhodes will face Malakai Black on the September 22nd episode of the show in Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.
Black destroyed Cody last month in a match on Dynamite, and has been feuding with the rest of the Nightmare Family since. He defeated Dustin Rhodes on tonight’s show.
#AEWRampage this Friday on TNT, #AEWDynamite LIVE next Wednesday in NJ & @CodyRhodes returns to take on #MalakaiBlack at #AEWDynamite Grand Slam on Sept. 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq
Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/jEt4F0Seua
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Contract Expiration Dates, Heat on Officials Handling NXT Contracts
- Jon Moxley Shares His Thoughts on How He Thinks Vince McMahon Would React to AEW
- Kayla Braxton Asks Fans Not To Send Wrestlers Gifts To Home Addresses
- Tony Khan Says Adam Cole Scared Him During Wednesday Night War