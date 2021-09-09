Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black Set For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

The first match is official for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam later this month. AEW announced on tonight’s show that Cody Rhodes will face Malakai Black on the September 22nd episode of the show in Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Black destroyed Cody last month in a match on Dynamite, and has been feuding with the rest of the Nightmare Family since. He defeated Dustin Rhodes on tonight’s show.