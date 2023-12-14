wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Bull Rope Match Set for WWE Return to MSG

December 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Cody Rhodes Shinsuke Nakamura Image Credit: WWE

– During a guest appearance by WWE Supersar Cody Rhodes on ESPN Radio’s The Michael Kay Show earlier today, it was announced that Rhodes will face his rival Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope Match at the upcoming WWE Live Holiday Tour event scheduled for December 26 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Their match on Raw earlier this week ended in disqualification after Nakamura sprayed Cody with the Red Mist. The upcoming WWE Holiday Tour event at MSG will also feature CM Punk back in the ring.

