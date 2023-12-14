– During a guest appearance by WWE Supersar Cody Rhodes on ESPN Radio’s The Michael Kay Show earlier today, it was announced that Rhodes will face his rival Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope Match at the upcoming WWE Live Holiday Tour event scheduled for December 26 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Their match on Raw earlier this week ended in disqualification after Nakamura sprayed Cody with the Red Mist. The upcoming WWE Holiday Tour event at MSG will also feature CM Punk back in the ring.

RIGHT NOW: @CodyRhodes joins the show Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, the ESPN NY App, TuneIn, https://t.co/7JWjfvDvQk or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/Jy8tzOURhT pic.twitter.com/dYF91panJ1 — The Michael Kay Show (@TMKSESPN) December 14, 2023