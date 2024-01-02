wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
January 1, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The company has set the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
* Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* CM Punk returns
