wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

January 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 1-8-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The company has set the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
* Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* CM Punk returns

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading