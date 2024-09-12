– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced that Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE Undisputed Championship in a Steel Cage Match will kick off tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown. The show marks the new season of SmackDown and return to USA Network.

Triple H stated, “Tomorrow night, LIVE from Seattle, @CodyRhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage for the Undisputed WWE Championship will kick off #SmackDown’s monumental return to @USANetwork at 8/7c. As for the rest of the show… you’ll just have to wait and see.”

Cody Rhodes previously defended the title against Solo Sikoa last month at WWE SummerSlam. He received unexpected help against The Bloodline during the match from none other than Roman Reigns. Tomorrow’s SmackDown will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST.